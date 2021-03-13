Mark Warburton faces these QPR decisions ahead of Huddersfield at 3pm

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a fantastic 2021, with a productive January helping transform Mark Warburton’s side.

The arrival of Charlie Austin was the major talking point, but others have played their part, whilst the boss now seems to have settled on a formation and way of playing that is bringing results.

A win over Wycombe in the week lifted the Londoners up to 12th in the Championship, with a top ten finish now a realistic possibility.

However, Warburton’s only focus will be on Huddersfield today, and he will fancy his chances considering the Terriers are struggling in the bottom half and are without a win in four.

Nevertheless, they do have quality, so it promises to be a tough game, and here we look at TWO dilemmas that will be facing Warburton…

Whether to rotate after a busy schedule

The obvious temptation for Warburton will be to keep with the same XI. After all, the team are playing well, the are getting results and confidence will be high.

But, he has to be wary of demanding too much from them. The win against Wycombe was the R’s third game in a week, and that has been the case for a month now.

So, the international break may be coming at the right time, and Warburton may need to manage his players for the next two games, which could include a few tweaks today.

Should Jordy de Wijs start again?

One player who may need to be rotated is de Wijs.

The defender joined QPR in January, but he only made his debut last week, and that was just his second appearance since October.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see he was taken off in the past two games, despite impressing, and a role from the bench may be best today.

The Dutchman is clearly a talented player, but they can’t expect too much too soon from him.