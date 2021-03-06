Mark Warburton faces these QPR decisions ahead of Bristol City at 3pm

QPR have hit a rocky patch after their fantastic start to 2021, picking up just one point from their last three games.

Mark Warburton will have been hoping for a response from his players after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Birmingham City last weekend but they fell to another defeat in midweek, this time a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

They now travel to Ashton Gate to face a Bristol City side with renewed belief following the arrival of Nigel Pearson.

Pearson is searching for his first home win in charge of the Robins and Warburton faces some interesting decisions ahead of the 3pm kick-off…

Who should partner Charlie Austin

Austin’s return in January has proven a masterstroke so far, not just lifting morale at the club but making them a much more dangerous side going forward.

The 31-year-old has mostly been playing as part of a front two in recent weeks, with Warburton rotating who plays next to him.

Lyndon Dykes got the nod against Barnsley but it was far from his best game for the R’s, so we may see a change this afternoon.

Both Macauley Bonne and Charlie Kelman would offer a little more dynamism, though you’d question whether the latter has proven himself enough quite yet.

Whether Sam Field should start

The second player to join on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January, Field has produced some impressive performances from the bench – with his displays against Brentford and Barnsley the two that come to mind.

But in Dom Ball, Stefan Johansen, and Ilias Chair, the R’s seem to have a relatively settled midfield three.

Given their poor recent form, Warburton may feel it’s time to freshen up the engine room against the Robins and that may mean Field starts.

Whether to make a change to the backline

Carlton Morris’ goal capped off Barnsley’s 3-1 victory and it did not reflect well on Geoff Cameron, with the QPR defender unable to keep up with the Tykes forward.

The experienced American has his strengths but on the left-side of a back-three, his lack of pace can be exposed and he’s not been hugely convincing in that role.

City may be hoping to do that today, with the likes of Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo potentially starting in their forward line, and Warburton could look to make a change to his backline to counteract that.