Mark Warburton explains player decision amid transfer speculation

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists he has no problem with Ryan Manning after he was left out of the squad against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The versatile Irishman has been an impressive performer for the R’s in the past year or so, mainly starring at left-back in that period.

However, with his contract set to expire next season and Manning so far unable to agree terms over a new deal, there are doubts about his long-term future.

And, Warburton explained to West London Sport that’s the reason the 24-year-old wasn’t involved in the 2-0 win over Forest – and he stressed it has nothing to do with the attitude of the player.

“I want to make sure players are focused on their game. There’s nothing derogatory or negative about Ryan, who trains exceptionally well and he’s a great lad.

“It’s just that many clubs have seen players walk away at the end of their contract with no value to the club. What we have to do is make sure that we see value. It’s about players committing to the club. QPR – and Ryan will appreciate this – has got to look after itself as a club.”

The verdict

This suggests that Manning isn’t going to sign a new contract, or it’s certainly not close, so it makes sense from Warburton.

That’s not to say the player won’t be committed but you need everyone focused on the job in hand and if a move may be in the pipeline then it’s the right call.

Ultimately, it’s something that will be resolved one way or another before the deadline but losing Manning would be a blow to the R’s.

