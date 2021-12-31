Mark Warburton explains key player decision in QPR win at Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that he opted to replace Lee Wallace during the second-half of the club’s clash with Bristol City last night in order to avoid the risk of the defender missing Sunday’s meeting with Birmingham City.

After making his return to action earlier this week in QPR’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth, Wallace featured in the left-wing back role at Ashton Gate for his side.

The R’s produced an impressive comeback in this particular fixture as they sealed all three points on their travels.

Nigel Pearson’s side opened the scoring in the third-minute of the game as Alex Scott’s deflected effort beat QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Charlie Austin equalised for QPR on the stroke of half-time as he converted his spot kick after Luke Amos was brought down in the penalty area by Cameron Pring.

Following the break, Wallace went close to scoring for the R’s before he was replaced by Lyndon Dykes in the 60th minute.

With the game seemingly heading towards a draw, Yoann Barbet headed home from Stefan Johansen’s corner to seal a dramatic victory for the visitors.

As a result of this triumph, QPR moved to within one point of the play-off places in the Championship.

Making reference to his decision to substitute Wallace, Warburton admitted that he made this choice in order to ensure that the defender will be able to feature against Birmingham.

Speaking to West London Sport about the defender, Warburton said: “Lee Wallace should not have played tonight [Thursday] if I am being truthful.

“I had to take him off after an hour to try and keep him for Sunday at Birmingham.

1 of 20 Who does former QPR striker Nahki Wells play for now? Bristol City Swansea City Hull City Cardiff City

“At the moment we are just juggling.”

The Verdict

When you consider that QPR are currently unable to call upon the services of Sam McCallum due to the fact that the defender is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury, Warburton’s decision to withdraw Wallace was a wise move as he is already short of options at left wing-back.

Sam Field has recently been asked to play in this particular role in the absence of Wallace and McCallum, who have both struggled to maintain their fitness this season.

For QPR’s sake, they will be hoping that Wallace will be able to play on a regular basis for the club in the second-half of the campaign.

Having made 46 appearances in the second-tier since sealing a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in 2019, the 34-year-old clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the New Year.