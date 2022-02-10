Mark Warburton explains decision to take off influential duo during QPR’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough draw

Ilias Chair and Stefan Johansen were both taken off during the second half in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Chair, who has recently returned from AFCON, was substituted off with 60 minutes on the clock, directly after Albert Adomah’s own goal restored parity for the visitors.

Johansen was then taken off in the 68th minute, with the pair used to playing the full 90, especially in as tightly-contested matches as last night.

The Moroccan international opened the scoring for the R’s in the 29th minute, delightfully curling an effort into the bottom corner after being afforded some space on the edge of the area.

Speaking to West London Sport after last night’s clash, Warburton responded to a question that concerned the aforementioned duo: “We’ve got to make sure Ilias is OK.

“He’s fit and well but if I want him to be involved on Saturday and Tuesday then I’ve got to look after these boys. It’s the same with Lee Wallace. Stef had a stomach upset.”

The verdict

Chair is an integral member of the QPR squad and has enjoyed a very successful campaign thus far, proving to cause all sorts of chaos alongside Chris Willock.

Stefan Johansen has also been vital during this campaign, with eh experienced midfielder, consistently performing to a high standard.

Having both players fit and firing for the rest of the season is in the best interests of Warburton, making his decision to bring them both off yesterday every understandable.

With Chair proving to be a constant livewire, it would have been quite easy for Warburton to have allowed him to play the full 90, in hope that he could have created something in the last 30 minutes with the score at 2-2.