Mark Warburton drops Premier League claim about QPR player

QPR boss Mark Warburton has claimed that midfielder Sam Field has the potential to play in the Premier League in the future.

The 23-year-old joined permanently from West Bromwich Albion in the summer after impressing on loan in the second half of last season but missed the early part of 2021/22 due to injury.

Having returned to fitness in November, Field has become a mainstay in Warburton’s starting XI despite the plethora of midfield options available to him at the moment and is clearly a player that the R’s boss rates very highly.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of the defeat to Blackburn Rovers, the manager discussed Field’s injury issues and made a bold claim about his future.

He said: “He had a frustrating knee issue, which sort of carried on a little bit and they tried to treat it but they didn’t quite get there. He had that nagging at the back of his mind.

“He literally went into a tackle with Dom Ball on a Thursday before our opening game of the season and the decision was quite rightly made by the medical team here to get the work done.

“He had that frustration but he’s come back with the peace of mind that the problem has been resolved when before he was always waiting for it to break down again.

“He’s got that comfort and he’s showing what a good player he is. He is still very, very young but his work ethic, his application, his reading of the game, I think I said it at a post-match press conference recently that everyone’s talking about our attacking players but I have no doubt that Sam Field can go and play in the Premier League.”

The likes of Rob Dickie, Chris Willock, and Seny Dieng have all been linked with a move to the top flight over the past year or so but such reports have yet to emerge about the midfielder.

That could all change if he continues on his current trajectory while he may even be able to help the west London club secure promotion to the top flight.

The Verdict

While R’s supporters may echo their manager’s thoughts, many will likely be calling for him to keep quiet about Field to ensure he remains their secret.

It speaks to just how impressive the 23-year-old has been that with all the options available to Warburton – with Jeff Hendrick, Luke Amos, Dom Ball, and Andre Dozzell also in the squad – it has been him that’s been chosen to partner captain Stefan Johansen for the most part over the last few weeks.

If he can stay injury-free and continue to impress, the R’s may have unearthed a real gem in central midfield.

Should that happen it can only be a matter of time before Premier League clubs come calling.