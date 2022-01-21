Mark Warburton discusses Queens Park Rangers’ injury concerns

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has remained positive about the club’s recent injury concerns.

Warburton confirmed that multiple players have been spending time with the U23s side to gain their match fitness.

The likes of Luke Amos, Andre Dozzell, George Thomas and Moses Odubajo have all received some playing time in the last week in preparation for their return. Jordy de Wijs also received 45 minutes last Wednesday.

“So, although we haven’t had a full squad we have seen those guys getting pitch minutes and the other lads working hard here at the training ground,” said Warburton, via the club’s official website.

“It’s very important that we load them right, we go into a very tough period of games so we must make sure that the loading, resting, and recovery is as accurate as we can make it, it’s about using the squad and growing that belief amongst the lads that we can meet the challenges that we will face in the weeks ahead.”

However, QPR are still set to be without a few players this week, with three players also still out representing their country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We may have one or two concerns that we will look at closer to the game, we obviously still have Ilias [Chair], Seny [Dieng] and Ossie [Kakay] away so we are light on numbers, but we have enough quality and depth in the squad to know what we have to do,” added Warburton.

“The boys are in good shape, we are going into it in good form, and we want to try and maintain that momentum.”

QPR face an away trip to Coventry City this weekend. Both sides go into the game in winning form, with Warburton’s side hoping to capitalise on last week’s huge victory over promotion rivals West Brom.

Coventry are ninth going into the game and only five points adrift of the play-off places. Mark Robins’ side were victorious last time out as they earned a 4-1 win over Peterborough.

The Verdict

Warburton is managing this situation well. To be missing as many players as QPR are still, to come out on top against West Brom was an impressive result.

QPR will need to keep up their momentum in order to stay within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

Bournemouth have a five point lead over QPR but the Hoops do have a game in hand on the second place side.

Victory over Coventry would be another great result for QPR’s promotion chances, especially given the players still out of the side.