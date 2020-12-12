Mark Warburton discusses major issue that will impact QPR’s January transfer plans

QPR manager Mark Warburton says the return of fans to games one way or another could have a big say on the club’s financial capabilities during the January transfer window.

The Hoops are set to welcome fans back for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, with 2,000 set to make the trip to The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to watch Warburton’s side host Reading.

However, there is some concern that games in that particular part of the country could be soon be forced to go behind closed doors again, and Warburton admits that could have an impact on his club’s recruitment drive next month.

Speaking about the return of fans ahead of that clash with the Royals, Warburton was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “You look at what you might be able to do, but you’ve also got to look at the fact that fans are just starting to trickle in.

“It’ll be great to see them, but financially it’s probably going to cost the club money because of security and everything else. The club’s not got that money coming in, so the financial landscape is very, very tough.

“There’s serious talk of tier three coming to London again. You hear that with a lot of fear and trepidation.”

Discussing the potential impact of a delay to more sizeable crowds being able to come through the door on his side’s ability to do business in January, Warburton went on to add: “As a manager, you’ve got to be sensible. You can ask where you can improve, but it’s a very challenging market.

“Until we get crowds back in and hospitality, sales and everything you associate with that, I think we’re going to be in for frees and loans.”

As things stand, QPR are currently 18th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, having won just one of their last seven games.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be something of a cause for concern for QPR going forward.

Obviously everyone wants to get fans back in as soon as possible, and it will be a huge boost for everyone when that happens.

For now however, it still feels as though we are playing something of a waiting game when it comes to that, meaning that based on these comments, it could be a bit of a frustrating January for Warburton.

Given their recent form, that is something that QPR would rather do without, and it does seem as though the pressure could be on the majority of the current squad to get the club out of the difficult position they currently find themselves in.