Mark Warburton discusses loan situation regarding QPR youngster

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has said it is key that the club pick the right loan spell for young defender Conor Masterson.

The 21-year-old defender joined QPR in the summer after being released by Liverpool, but has yet to make an appearance for the Hoops since signing. He has featured in three of QPR’s 22 matchday squads.

However, the Irishman was brought in as a development player, and Mark Warburton still sees Masterson as part of his plans going forward.

The R’s boss is keen to loan out the defender to improve his development, but has told West London Sport that it is key that QPR choose the right club for the Irishman.

“It’s important we pick the right move for Conor. I’m sure there will be discussions over the coming weeks,” the Rangers boss said.

“You want them to go out on loan, get good experience and come back a better player.”

Warburton used Ilias Chair and Ebere Eze as examples, as the pair have previously spent time on loan at League Two clubs to further their development, with both loans being a success for QPR as Chair and Eze and key members of the first-team squad as of now.

“You saw with Ilias Chair, who went on loan to Stevenage and tore it up and came back a better player. Ebere Eze as well when he was on loan at Wycombe,” Warburton added.

The 21-year-old is capped by the Republic of Ireland from U16 to U19 level, but has yet to make a competitive appearance so far in his short career.

The Verdict

Warburton is right to use Eze and Chair as examples, as both players improved while at Wycombe and Stevenage respectively.

Judging by the summer transfer window, QPR are unlikely to have spending power in the next two transfer windows, making it more important than ever that the club nurtures its young talent.