Mark Warburton discusses big play-off opportunity ahead of QPR v Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers have the chance to build a seven point cushion on seventh place in victory over Stoke City on Sunday.

The West Londoners were described as dark horses at the start of the campaign but creating a gap like that would have them serious promotion contenders. Rangers will still be riding the high of their dramatic 2-1 win at Derby County on Monday evening as they look to lead the charge in challenging Bournemouth and Fulham at the top of the Championship.

Mark Warburton was respectful of the Potters in his pre-match thoughts that were published on the club’s website this afternoon.

He said: “They (Stoke City) have quality and we know they’ll provide us with a tough test. They’ll be looking to respond to a poor performance against Blackburn – Michael (O’Neill) won’t mind me saying that, it was one of the lower points of their season.

“But all that means to me is that they’ll come back with determination to deliver a good performance – we have to meet that.

“It’s a chance for us to put daylight between ourselves and another competitor. It’s a huge opportunity.”

Stoke have felt the brunt of the hectic schedule with a mounting injury list in recent weeks but they have a depth of quality in their squad that should enable them to push QPR.

Rangers have been extremely strong at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season, winning six, drawing three and losing just one in the league. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are the protagonists to break Stoke down and both were in fine form at Pride Park last time out.

The duo could be very popular names as we move towards the January transfer window but will be keen to have QPR in as strong of a position as possible by the time that arrives. Warburton has the conundrum of whether to stick with Charlie Austin or start Andre Gray after his spectacular late winner at Derby, it will be interesting to see which way he leans on Sunday afternoon.