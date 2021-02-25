Mark Warburton delivers verdict on Queens Park Rangers player’s struggle for form

Queens Park Rangers’ struggling striker, Lyndon Dykes, has received backing from Mark Warburton in wake of Wednesday night’s stalemate with Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship.

Dykes – a summer signing from Livingston – scored twice in his first two appearances for QPR, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

That set him on the way and he’s struck five goals in the Championship so far in the season. However, the last of those goals came in November’s defeat to Brentford and Dykes is without a goal in 16 appearances.

Charlie Austin has been signed to try and combat QPR’s woe in-front of goal, with the pair lining up against each other last night against Preston.

For Dykes, though, there was another blank in QPR’s stalemate in Lancashire.

However, there was backing for him from Warburton, despite the fact he hooked the Scot in the 67th minute.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said of that substitution: “I just wanted to change the shape. I didn’t take him off for any other reason.

“I wanted to go one up top with two number 10s in Ilias and Chrissy Willock as they had an overload in midfield. That helped us dominate the ball better in that period.

“When strikers have a barren spell, what do they do? They keep working, keep trying and work for the team and he does that.

“He had that great touch for that chance early in the game and I have no problems with Lyndon, Macca or Charlie.

“The boys are working tirelessly and making a contribution to the team’s performance.”

A draw at Preston meant that QPR’s four game winning run came to an end last night, but Warburton’s side are still sitting comfortable in mid-table.

The Verdict

Dykes is struggling for form and last night he did look like a striker that was lacking confidence when chances were presented to him.

There’s not been much consistency with Dykes when it comes to scoring goals, but all Warburton can offer him is opportunities and an arm around his shoulder.

Austin is there to share the goalscoring burden now and that’s going to massively help a striker that’s lacking form like Dykes.

With QPR heading for mid-table, Warburton can offer him the opportunity to get things right without too much pressure.

