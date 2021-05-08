Mark Warburton delivers thoughts on Tom Carroll’s future at QPR

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has suggested that the R’s are keen to try and keep hold of midfielder Tom Carroll in the summer and offer him a new deal.

Carroll was signed by QPR last summer on a one-year deal after he had been allowed to leave Swansea City. The 28-year-old was a strong performer for Warburton’s side during the first half of the campaign and he managed to make 22 Championship appearances. However, he then suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for most of the second half of the season.

The midfielder has returned to fitness now and was part of the squad for the Rs’ win against Stoke City last time out. Carroll is a player that could be a very useful potential option for QPR next season, if they can agree a new deal with the 28-year-old for next term. It has now been reported by West London Sport that the club are engaging in talks with him.

The big 22-question QPR end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of QPR’s final game of the season, Warburton revealed that Carroll is a player that the Rs are keen to secure the long-term future of heading into next term. He revealed that the 28-year-old has been a strong performer for them when he has been fit and that he would be a good option to have in the squad.

He said: “The stats tell you Tom was doing very, very well for us.

“He had a consistent run of games and level of performance, so I’m sure chats are ongoing now with Les and the representatives.

“Tom is a very talented player, good character – well-liked by the playing squad – and he’s shown his quality in his performances for QPR, so those discussions are certainly ongoing.”

The verdict

This is an encouraging update on Carroll’s potential future and shows that QPR have a lot faith in the midfielder that he can become a key player for them once again now that he has returned to full fitness. The Rs have managed to improve their form in his absence in the second half of the campaign, but the 28-year-old was one of their better players in the first half of the season.

Carroll has a lot of quality in possession and can retain the ball under pressure and can also provide some good service to the forward players. Those are qualities that are going to be important for them next season. Therefore, it makes sense to try and keep hold of the 28-year-old for another campaign at least.

The Rs will be needing to do some important transfer business in the summer window, and with finances likely to be tight for most clubs securing the future of someone like Carroll could be important for QPR. It makes sense for him to be kept hold of given that he understands the system Warburton has in place and he will also be aiming to make up for his injury-hit season.