Mark Warburton delivers QPR team news update regarding four key players

QPR manager Mark Warburton has suggested that the Rs could be boosted by the return of four key players within the next ten to 14 days.

The Rs were unable to name a full bench for their meeting with Stoke City on Sunday in the Championship as injuries start to take their toll on QPR. It did seem as though their performance was impacted somewhat by key absentees and that did not help them as they fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat.

Warburton’s side had managed to score in all of their previous 31 fixtures and they were closing in on the club’s record of 33 successive games. However, in the continued absence of Lyndon Dykes, the Rs were unable to break down Stoke’s stubborn defence with Charlie Austin missing a penalty in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Rs’ attacking players.

As well as Dykes, QPR were also without the likes of Lee Wallace, Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah against Stoke. The trio are all very key parts of the squad and offer Warburton a lot more options in the wing-back positions. Without them available Sam Field had to start in an unfamiliar wing-back role against the Potters.

Speaking after the defeat to Stoke to West London Sport, Warburton revealed that there is a chance that all four of Dykes, Wallace, Adomah and Odubajo could be able to return to action in the next ten to 14 days. However, he did not say for sure whether he knew exactly if they would be fit enough within that exact time frame.

The verdict

Any side in the Championship would struggle to cope without four vital players in their squad as QPR are having to do at the moment. Therefore, it should not come as a major surprise that the Rs were unable to pick up anything from the game and missed the chance to move back into third place in the table.

Dykes’ return to action will be a huge boost because he had been showing strong form for the Rs prior to his setback. The forward had netted six goals in 15 Championship appearances for QPR so far this term, so when he returns there is every chance that Warburton’s side can start to build another run of scoring in successive fixtures.

The wing-back situation is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible for the Rs and having any of Wallace, Adomah and Odubajo back available will be vital in helping them solve that issue.

If all four players can return within the next two weeks then the Rs have a much better chance of ensuring their form does not dip following that defeat to Stoke.