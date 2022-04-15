Mark Warburton delivers Keiren Westwood update as QPR’s clash with Huddersfield looms

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that Keiren Westwood returned to training earlier this week and could be in contention to feature for the club in their showdown with Huddersfield Town today.

The goalkeeper missed last weekend’s meeting with Preston North End due to illness as he was withdrawn from the starting line up just before kick-off.

Murphy Mahoney was handed his debut at Deepdale and went on to produce a relatively promising display for QPR.

The R’s were unable to get back on track in this particular fixture as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Lilywhites.

Having lost seven of their last eight league games, QPR’s hopes of securing a place in the top-six are now hanging by a thread as they are six points adrift of Sheffield United who occupy the final play-off place.

Set to face a Huddersfield outfit who are currently third in the Championship standings, the R’s know that a failure to step up to the mark in this fixture could result in yet another setback.

Ahead of this clash, Warburton has shared an update on Westwood.

Speaking to West London Sport about the keeper, the QPR boss said: “He (Westwood) was still poorly the day before yesterday (Tuesday), trained a little bit yesterday (Wednesday) and we’ll see how he reacts today (Thursday) and if not it’s Murph.”

QPR quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Andre Gray start his career? Reading Luton Town Brentford Shrewsbury Town

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update for QPR as Westwood could be in line to make his return to action today after participating in training.

Whereas Warburton will not be willing to take a risk on the keeper if he isn’t firing on all cylinders, the R’s could benefit from the presence of a keeper who possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

During his career to date, Westwood has made 332 Championship appearances and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division.

Having recently embarked on a woeful run of form in the second-tier, QPR’s players will need to step up to the mark at the John Smith’s Stadium in order to have a chance of picking up a positive result in this fixture.