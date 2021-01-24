Mark Warburton delivers clear QPR transfer message

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has confirmed that he expects a busy end to the transfer window, and he revealed one new arrival is ‘very, very close’.

Whilst some clubs like to keep January business to a minimum, the R’s have already been very active. Jodry de Wijs has signed, along with the high-profile return of Charlie Austin.

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel has agreed a pre-contract with Fenerbahce, but that’s expected to be brought forward to this month.

A 1-0 loss to Derby yesterday highlighted that the Londoners are short, and a failure to get a third consecutive win means QPR are still looking over their shoulders.

And, speaking to FLW’s George Dagless, Warburton confirmed that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes at the club.

“I’m hopeful we can get another couple of signings in. One of them is very, very close. We need strength in depth.”

So, it could be a very busy week for QPR, who are back in action next weekend when they take on promotion hopefuls Watford at Vicarage Road.

The verdict

The defeat yesterday stopped the positive progress that QPR had made recently, but it’s still been a good few weeks for the R’s.

It’s encouraging to see that Warburton is still demanding new signings, because it’s clear the squad is short in a few areas, so the fans will be hoping that this will be addressed in the next week.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see what plays out in what is an intriguing time for QPR.

