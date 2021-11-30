Mark Warburton delivers cautious QPR transfer message ahead of January

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has reiterated his desire to bring in new players in the January window, although he stressed it will be very tough.

A 2-1 win at Derby County on Monday night saw the R’s move up to third in the Championship, with promotion looking like a very realistic possibility this season.

However, the Londoners are set to lose keeper Seny Dieng and playmaker Ilias Chair for African Cup of Nations from the end of December, with the pair possibly missing over a month of action.

Therefore, replacing the influential duo is considered a priority, and whilst Warburton made it clear that he wants players, he told West London Sport just how hard to can be to do deals mid-season.

“The January window for any club is so, so difficult. The right players at the right price are few and far between. It’s a really difficult time.”

The R’s will be looking to extend their winning run when they take on Stoke City at home on Sunday.

The verdict

This is a sensible comment from Warburton as it will remind fans that they shouldn’t just expect several transfers to go through without much of a problem.

We all know how tough the winter window is. Clubs don’t want to lose players mid-season, so that means you ma have to overpay, something which QPR won’t do now.

The club are sure to be working hard behind the scenes to get a few deals done, as they are going to lose two key men, and it will be interesting to see what does get done.

