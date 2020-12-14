Mark Warburton confirms QPR defender out for two weeks

Lee Wallace will miss the next two weeks of action with injury, Mark Warburton confirmed in his pre-Stoke City press conference on Monday morning.

The Hoops take on the Potters on Tuesday night as they look to get themselves out of a winless run with them losing late on at home to Reading in a match they should have at least got a point out of.

They get an opportunity to bounce back quickly tomorrow night, then, but Wallace will not be a part of things with him injuring the soleus muscle in his calf.

Indeed, Warburton revealed he would be out for around two weeks:

Defender Lee Wallace is out for around 2 weeks, he has a soleus muscle issue #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) December 14, 2020

The Verdict

Wallace hasn’t had much luck with injuries so far this season and once again faces a short spell on the sidelines.

Niko Hamalainen has been starting at left-back frequently in recent weeks so this shouldn’t upset Warburton’s plans too much in terms of his starting line-up, though obviously, a lack of cover is never ideal – particularly with QPR’s small squad.

Games against Stoke, Wycombe, Swansea fall inside the next two weeks whilst Norwich is 15 days away, so time will tell how many of these games Wallace is going to miss.