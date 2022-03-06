Mark Warburton confirms major QPR injury blow

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has revealed that keeper Seny Dieng will be out for at least a month with a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the defeat at Blackburn last week and he failed to make the squad as the R’s lost at home to Cardiff City yesterday, with David Marshall starting in goal.

Despite that, Warburton didn’t reveal the extent of Dieng’s injury until after the game, when he confirmed to West London Sport that his number one is facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Seny will be out for a longer term. It will be more than four weeks.”

That is obviously far from ideal for QPR, particularly as Marshall was unconvincing against the Bluebirds yesterday.

But, with an international break scheduled later this month, Dieng could only miss four games if he does manage to recover fully within four weeks.

The R’s, who have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league, are back in action next weekend when they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in what is a huge game for both as they chase a top six finish.

The verdict

This is bad news for QPR as Dieng has been a reliable performer this season on the whole and will be missed.

Marshall would appear to be an ideal backup option and you normally wouldn’t have any concerns about the Scotland international playing, but he has made a few mistakes recently, so he needs to improve.

For Dieng, he will just be focused on his recovery and he will hope that when he does return the R’s are still firmly in the hunt to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.