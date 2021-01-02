Mark Warburton confirms exciting January transfer plans for QPR

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has revealed that he plans to add ‘one or two’ fresh faces to his struggling squad this January.

The R’s currently sit in 19th place in the Sky Bet Championship, and are finding it tough to adapt to the loss of Ebere Eze, who departed in the summer for Premier League side Crystal Palace in a mega-money deal.

Some of those funds were re-invested into the playing squad, with the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne signed from Livingston and Charlton Athletic respectively, but they’re failing to fire so far in-front of goal.

That isn’t helping Warburton’s cause, and neither is the situation of contract rebel Bright Osayi-Samuel, who looks poised to leave the West London outfit either this month or in the summer on a free.

It’s clear to see what the R’s need on the pitch and Warburton’s latest update on his transfer plans for the coming month will be music to the ears of QPR fans.

“We’re looking at one or two to come in,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“We’ve got to be shrewd in that market, as every club has to. Every club is facing the same financial pressure.

“Hopefully we can do our business. We’d like to freshen it up in one or two key areas.

“It’ll be a busy few weeks ahead, that’s for sure.”

The Verdict

With a centre back and a central midfielder high on the agenda, QPR fans can look forward to a more strengthened spine come the end of the month.

They already possess some talented players like Rob Dickie and Ilias Chair, but more incomings are evidently needed to push the R’s up the table, even if a play off push in the second half of the season is unrealistic at this point.

With the QPR squad being small enough as it is, there’s unlikely to be many outgoings from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and that means the only way is up the table for Warburton’s men if their transfer plans come off.