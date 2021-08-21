Mark Warburton confirms double QPR injury blow

QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed that the R’s could be facing a spell without defenders Jordy de Wijs and Lee Wallace.

The latter was not involved as the Londoners came form behind to salvage a late point against Barnsley at home this afternoon. Meanwhile, de Wijs was replaced at half-time having picked up a knock.

And, speaking to West London Sport, Warburton gave an update on the duo following the entertaining draw.

“We’ve got to check (De Wijs’ injury) and have a scan and see how it is. When he came off it swelled up immediately and we’ve just got to look at it. Lee Wallace pulled a hamstring, so we’ve got to assess that and see how it is, but that could be a few weeks.”

That will be a blow for the R’s, particularly with de Wijs as he has had plenty of injury problems in his career and they will wait anxiously to see how long he faces out.

Warburton’s side face Oxford in the cup this week before a league game against Coventry next week before the international break.

The verdict

This is a shame for QPR as these are two experienced players who bring a lot to the team and they will be missed as long as they’re out.

With Wallace, it seems like a standard injury, so it’s not a major blow, but the fact de Wijs needs a scan doesn’t sound too promising.

So, they will find out in the coming days the extent of his injury and it will be interesting to see if it forces QPR into the market before the deadline at the end of the month.

