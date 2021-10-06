Mark Warburton at QPR: His one best moment and one worst moment at the R’s so far

Queens Park Rangers will now feel as though they are genuine contenders at the top end of the Championship table with around a quarter of the season gone and with them firmly in the picture at the sharp end.

Their win over Preston North End sends them into the international break in high spirits and fans will be eager to see Rangers back in action as soon as possible after the hiatus comes to an end.

Whilst we wait to see how they get on, then, we’ve been taking a look at manager Mark Warburton and some of the ups and downs he has had as Rangers boss so far, with the current trajectory a certain up as things stand.

Here, then, are two of the best and worst moments he has had in W12…

Best moment – Comeback win v Brentford

Quick fire goals from Sam Field and then Charlie Austin earned Rangers a popular win over promotion gunning Brentford last season, amid a QPR run that was showing just what potential they had for this current campaign.

Indeed, they’d already beaten Watford and would beat Bournemouth in the fixture after this one, underlining the quality that they had begun to bring to the table in the second half of last season.

It was a great win, and one to give QPR serious belief about their abilities.

Worst moment – December 2020

20/21 was, of course, a season of real ups and downs and the first half of the campaign saw Warburton come under pressure from some sections of the support for the way results were going.

December 2020 perhaps saw that at its most intense level with them losing 4, drawing 3 and winning none, meaning they were flirting with the wrong end of the Championship table.

January came, though, and so did some important signings and a system change, and we all know how that has turned fortunes back around for Rangers since.

