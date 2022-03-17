Mark Warburton addresses injury suffered by key QPR figure during defeat to Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that Chris Willock suffered a kick to the back of his hamstring during last night’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder was substituted in the first-half of this fixture as a result of this issue.

QPR were unable to back up their recent triumph over Luton Town at the City Ground as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Forest.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for the R’s in the 40th minute as he fired past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Forest responded to this strike after the break as Djed Spence scored a spectacular goal to level proceedings.

With the game seemingly set to end in a draw, the Reds sealed all three points thanks to two late goals.

Ryan Yates gave his side the lead in the 83rd minute before Brennan Johnson added a third for the hosts.

As a result of this defeat, QPR were overtaken by Luton in the Championship standings as Nathan Jones’ side secured a 4-0 victory over Preston North End.

Following his side’s latest display, Warburton addressed Willock’s injury.

Speaking to West London Sport about the 24-year-old, the QPR boss said: “I thought he was in really good form.

“We wanted Andre (Gray) to stretch them and Chris to pick the ball up deeper and drive at them, which is what he was doing.

“He was enjoying himself, looking dangerous, and they were not happy trying to deal with him.

“He got a kick to the back of the hamstring – quite innocuous really.

“We have certainly paid the price tonight [Wednesday].”

The Verdict

QPR will be hoping that Willock’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as losing him at this stage of the season could have a negative impact on their chances of reaching the play-offs.

A key player for the R’s during the current campaign, the attacking midfielder has managed to set the Championship alight with his displays.

As well as providing 11 assists at this level, Willock has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in 35 league games.

If Willock is not fit enough to feature for QPR in their clash with Peterborough United on Sunday, Warburton will need the likes of Gray and Ilias Chair to step up to the mark in the absence of their team-mate.