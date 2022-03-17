Mark Warburton addresses immediate QPR transfer priority

Mark Warburton has confirmed to West London Sport that QPR will be looking to delve into the emergency loan market for a goalkeeper.

The R’s find themselves already without Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh, with David Marshall, who has been operating in the starting XI in recent weeks, now also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

EFL guidelines now allow the R’s to recruit a goalkeeper for an initial seven-day period, with the situation being assessed after a week.

Speaking to West London Sport about Marshall and the current goalkeeping situation at QPR, Warburton said: “David has said to us he has never had a muscle injury in his career. He made a fantastic save where he dived low to the corner, but unfortunately that made it worse.

“We had used our subs up and we hoped we could deal with it and get through the game but obviously we now have an issue.

“We had four wing-backs out earlier in the season, which is quite remarkable, and now we have four goalkeepers out. I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“We have to look at the options and we have to move quickly because we play on Sunday.

“We can sign emergency goalkeepers outside of the transfer window, but not from the Premier League. I am not sure if many clubs in the Championship are going to want to help us.

“Phone calls are being made now to see what is available.”

The verdict

To have four senior goalkeepers out injured is unlucky, to say the least.

As Warburton says, they had a similar situation earlier in the campaign with several wing-back options missing, but this is even more bizarre.

Dieng, who is number one at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, has been unavailable for a while now, and whilst his most recent sign out of the side is because of injury, he also missed a large enough chunk because of AFCON.

The R’s have certainly been dealt some big blows in recent weeks, especially when considering the tight nature of the play-off race.

It will be interesting to see who the R’s are able to bring in during the next couple of days, with Warburton having to move quickly.