Highlights Viduka hopes Leeds can overcome Southampton at Wembley to secure Premier League promotion after a strong season.

Despite two losses to Southampton in the league, the play-off final outcome remains unpredictable and thrilling for both teams.

While Leeds finished higher in the table, Southampton's victories over them could provide a psychological edge in the final showdown.

Former Whites striker Mark Viduka has issued a message to Leeds United ahead of their Championship play-off final clash against Southampton at Wembley this weekend.

Leeds travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday to take on Russell Martin’s side for a place in the Premier League.

The winner will join Leicester City and Southampton in gaining promotion to the top flight, with both play-off finalists hoping to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Leeds earned their place in the final with a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road, while the Hampshire outfit secured a 3-1 victory against West Brom at St. Mary’s.

Luton Town beat Coventry City on penalties in last year’s play-off final, and it could be that close again this year when these two ex-Premier League sides meet on Sunday.

Mark Viduka issues Leeds United play-off final message

Viduka is hoping that his old club can do what it takes to get past Southampton and earn their position back in the top flight.

The former Leeds striker has claimed that Daniel Farke’s team deserves promotion after the year that they’ve had in the Championship.

“Just you know, I hope to God that they just get through,” said Viduka, via the MOTFORUM.

“That's my message.

“Hopefully all the fans will be out there and getting behind the team and we can get through that last hurdle.

Related Kieran Maguire makes promising Leeds United financial claim Maguire believes the financial picture isn't as bad as it seems, but promotion would help their cause.

“Because they deserve it. The boys deserve it. For this year.

“I think that they deserve to get through.”

Leeds finished third in the Championship table, narrowly missing out on an automatic place in the Premier League.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town ended up being six points due to a final day defeat at the hands of Sunday’s opponents Southampton.

The Whites were in the mix for a top two place on the last day of the regular campaign but were unable to overturn the gap to Kieran McKenna’s team, with Leicester City clinching top spot.

Leeds United and Southampton head-to-head

Leeds United v Southampton - 2023/24 head-to-head Date Ground Winner (Scoreline) 30/09/2023 St. Mary's Southampton (3-1) 04/05/2024 Elland Road Southampton (2-1)

Leeds and Southampton met twice in the league this season prior to Sunday’s play-off final.

The Saints may have a psychological edge going into their Wembley meeting following their two victories from both meetings.

Martin’s team earned a 3-1 win at St. Mary’s back in September, before sealing a 2-1 victory at Elland Road earlier this month.

Despite the two victories over the Whites, Southampton finished three points behind Leeds in the table.

Play-off final too close to call

Leeds may have lost both of their meetings with Southampton in the league, but that form could easily go out the window once this play-off final gets underway on Sunday.

Whichever team rises best to the occasion will have the edge, and those two defeats will end up meaning nothing if the Yorkshire outfit can beat the Saints this weekend.

It will be a close game between the two teams, making it a very difficult final to predict.

It could come down to one moment of pure brilliance and both clubs have plenty of players capable of producing that kind of individual magic.

The Whites may have finished higher in the table but Southampton got the better of them twice in the regular season so Martin will feel confident his side can do the same again.