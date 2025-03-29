Mark Viduka was a standout striker in Premier League history, whose exceptional touch and clinical finishing made him a respected presence during his time with Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

While many former professionals predictably drift toward coaching positions or media careers, Viduka has charted a path that seems perfectly aligned with the character he displayed throughout his playing days - understated and slightly removed from football's mainstream.

The Australian international has quietly established himself in Croatia, where he operates a coffee shop and pursues musical interests far from the sporting spotlight that once followed him.

Leeds United supporters still remember the night Viduka tore Liverpool apart

Leeds United parted with £6 million to secure Mark Viduka’s services from Celtic in 2000. At Elland Road, his burgeoning partnership with Alan Smith helped the Yorkshire club reach a surprise Champions League semi-final in 2001.

Viduka's defining moment in a Leeds shirt came in November 2000, when he scored all four goals in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Liverpool - a devastating showcase of his talents. At the end of this masterclass, he offered a celebratory wave to the camera and said: "Hi Mum!"

Throughout his four seasons at Elland Road, he accumulated 72 goals in 166 appearances, with a technical ability defying the stereotypes of a target man. Despite interest from AC Milan - the club he supported as a child - and talks with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Viduka remained at Leeds until their financial implosion forced his sale.

His Leeds career ended in relegation after a 4-1 loss to Bolton, during which he scored a penalty before being sent off for two yellow cards.

Viduka’s Middlesbrough years: UEFA Cup drama and domestic successes

Following Middlesbrough's League Cup triumph in 2004, Viduka moved to Teesside for £4.5 million as a marquee signing to bolster the squad for their UEFA Cup campaign.

While his debut season was hampered by injuries, Viduka was in sensational form during the 2005-06 season, including an iconic volley away at Birmingham. He played an integral role in helping the club reach the League Cup quarter-final, FA Cup semi-final, and UEFA Cup final, spearheading a European campaign that saw Middlesbrough overturn three-goal deficits in both the quarter and semi-finals.

Though they eventually lost the final to Sevilla, his contribution to Boro's most successful period was undeniable.

His third and final season at Middlesbrough was his most prolific, scoring 19 goals in all competitions while wearing his preferred number 9 shirt. Despite manager Gareth Southgate's desire to retain him, Viduka joined North East rivals Newcastle United on a free transfer in June 2007.

Unlike many contemporaries who struggle to leave football behind, Viduka seemed almost relieved to step away from the game's intensity. Rather than pursuing managerial positions or media engagements, he established residence in Croatia, reconnecting with his family heritage.

In an interview with Mail Online, Viduka explained his decision to open a coffee shop with characteristic straightforwardness:

"I left Australia to sign for Croatia Zagreb aged 19 and fell in love with the lifestyle. And we'd always wanted to run a café, for fun really, one where everyone was welcome. So here we are."

His establishment, Non Plus Ultra ("No Higher Point"), has become a tranquil retreat for the former striker, perfectly suited to a man who once told an interviewer: "I have this complex. I don't like too much exposure. I don't know why it is. Maybe it's bred in me, because my dad always told me to be humble and don't think you're too good."

Mark Viduka’s career Appearances 365 Goals 157 Assists 30

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Viduka has rekindled his musical interests, playing guitar with his son Oliver's band - embracing a fulfilling existence beyond the spotlight that once followed his every move.

Mark Viduka's story offers a refreshing counterpoint to the typical ex-footballer narrative. His decision to step away from the game and embrace a quieter life making coffee in Croatia reflects a character that was evident throughout his playing days.

Fans will remember him fondly for his contributions at Leeds, Middlesbrough, and more briefly Newcastle, but perhaps the most compelling aspect of Viduka's story is how his post-career choices align so perfectly with the man he always was.

Viduka remains authentically himself - a supremely talented striker who became a dedicated café owner, finding fulfillment in both careers while maintaining the same unassuming approach that made him stand out in a sport often defined by ego and excess.

As he reflected in 2011: "Maybe he [my dad] drummed it into me too much. It's good to be humble, but it's also a good thing to be proud of your achievements. I am proud, but it's funny, because you're disappointed with your non-achievements as well. I would have loved to have been a different character."

The truth is, it's precisely his character that makes Viduka's story