Mark Trueman speaks ahead of Bradford’s clash with Oldham

Caretaker manager, Mark Trueman, has his eyes set on Saturday’s visit to Oldham Athletic with the Bradford going into the game on a run of 1 win in their last 5.

Bradford City sacked manager Derek Adams earlier in the week, with Trueman stepping up from his assistant manager post for the foreseeable future. Speaking to Bradford City’s website, he said:

“I will be taking it on a day-by-day basis. It is my job to prepare the players for Saturday, get a lift out of them and hopefully a result.

“I have confidence in this group. We have got to build confidence within the squad and the way to do that is by winning football games.

“I will try not to change too much, but I will make a few tweaks. I have got different ways of playing.

“The supporters want results and they want to see good performances. When Bradford City fans are behind, you they are your 12th man.”

The 34-year-old seems buoyant in his pre-match comments, trying to rouse the support as Bradford look to consolidate after a rather meagre season. The Bantams sit in mid-table, but Saturday’s trip to second-bottom Oldham will provide Trueman and his players with a great opportunity to take all 3 points.

The Verdict

Bradford’s season has been lacklustre to say the least. Clear of a relegation scrap, and not likely to challenge the play-offs either, the club are firmly stuck in mid-table, sitting 12th. However, their next two games are against sides beneath them in the table. Should Bradford win both games they will go into a home game against promotion-chasing Mansfield Town, where the slim possibility of a late play-off charge might not be ruled out.

The picture in football can change quickly – especially in the lower leagues – but it’ll take an almighty push and a bit of luck to keep their season alive. You feel that Mark Trueman has a chance to put his name in the hat for the permanent managerial role, and on that account, there’s still a lot to play for.