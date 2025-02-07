Middlesbrough made arguably their most important addition of the January transfer window by bolstering their goalkeeping department.

Joining on loan from Premier League Bournemouth until the end of the season, 25-year-old Mark Travers provided Michael Carrick with a much-needed pair of hands in-between the sticks.

The Republic of Ireland international couldn't make a winning start to his Boro career though, as his new side fell to defeat in frustrating fashion in a Tees-Wear derby clash with Sunderland on Monday night.

However, there were enough signs that night to suggest the Irishman will be a hugely important part of Middlesbrough's play-off push in the coming months.

Signing a goalkeeper in January became a priority for Middlesbrough after spate of injuries in-between the sticks

The Teessiders entered the January transfer window potentially having one eye on strengthening their goalkeeping roster, but a double injury blow ensured they'd be giving it their full attention.

Boro academy graduate Sol Brynn had been banking some hugely impressive performances heading into a Boxing Day bust-up with Sheffield Wednesday, but the young shot-stopper's season would soon be handed a knockout blow.

The 24-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder that afternoon, ruling him out until some time in March at the earliest. Even so, the nature of such an injury to a goalkeeper will surely see Middlesbrough take extra care not to rush him back before he is totally ready.

Then, towards the end of January, the player who Brynn had taken the gloves from, Seny Dieng, would reveal that he'd undergone surgery that was later announced as being on his Achilles. Such a procedure has now seemingly ruled him out of a return this season.

All this had left just Tom Glover as the only remaining senior goalkeeper for Carrick to call upon, with academy youngster Shea Connor the next in line for the starting job should Boro's Australian be struck down by injury himself.

Mark Travers showed enough in Middlesbrough debut defeat to Sunderland to suggest he's fixed Michael Carrick's goalkeeping issue

Therefore, the priority for Carrick in the winter window was absolutely to avoid a crisis situation in goal, such was the audible sighs of relief heard across Teesside when it was finally announced that Travers had put pen to paper on his Middlesbrough move.

His prior performances in the Championship with Bournemouth and Stoke City, as well as his outings in the Premier League with the Cherries this season, left little worry that he wouldn't be able to swim in the Championship.

That would soon be found out regardless, as his debut would be in front of a sold out Riverside Stadium for a clash with the Black Cats that would dictate bragging rights in the North East.

Mark Travers' stats vs Sunderland (03/02/25) - per FotMob Saves Goals prevented Saves inside box Recoveries Touches Match rating 7 0.53 6 9 44 7/10

It was a night that didn't go to plan for Carrick's side, however, but not because of Travers. In fact, if it hadn't been for Boro's new goalkeeper, the scoreline would have inflicted far more hurt on those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

A strong reaction save from a Chris Mepham header on 16 minutes was followed up by a superb piece of improvisation and body manipulation to deny a Wilson Isidor snapshot in the second half.

Travers had no chance with Sunderland's first and third goals, as Edmundson's deflection took Dan Neil's effort flying past him, before a zipped in cross from Enzo Le Fee saw Ryan Giles turn the ball into his own net in the final minutes of the game.

He may feel as though he could've done better with Sunderland's second goal, but you have to commend the coolness and the finish from Isidor to drop his shoulder and take it round the Boro keeper, before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Travers commanded his box well all night, barking out instructions to his defenders and generally looking an assured and confident presence in-between the sticks.

As such, there were more than enough signs to suggest he's going to win Middlesbrough their fair share of points between now and the end of the season, and they could be crucial ones as Carrick's side look to cement themselves in the play-off places come May.