Bristol City rejected a bid from Stoke City for the services of versatile player Mark Sykes on Tuesday afternoon, as the Potters attempt to bolster their ranks in an effort to avoid the drop.

The news that the West Country outfit had turned down the Potters' attempt to sign the 27-year-old was initially broken by a Football League World exclusive.

Robins boss Liam Manning subsequently informed the Bristol Post that he doesn't envisage the wideman, who can also play as a wing-back, leaving the South West this month.

As per the same report, the former Oxford United man's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but his club do retain the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Bristol City fan pundit makes Sykes admission amid Stoke interest

Following the Potters' bid for the Ireland international, FLW asked our Robins fan pundit, Tom Sandy, if the Ashton Gate club should have looked to cash in on his services, or if they should be looking to keep him, and offer him a longer deal.

Tom said: "Stoke are keen on signing Mark Sykes at the moment.

"I think a lot of Bristol City fans would be upset if he went, and in fact I think that the deal has already broken down.

"They put in a bid, we rejected it, and luckily we're keeping hold of him because, since he's come back into the team, he's looked like a very, very good player.

"And in the system that we play now, with the right-wing-backs, I think that utility is priceless to the way that we're going to be playing at the moment.

"Obviously, Ross McCrorie, he's been in and out of fitness with us, he's our best option on that right-hand side.

"But in terms of delivery into the box, Mark Sykes is one of the best.

"He got a fantastic assist on the weekend even, for Nahki Wells.

"So, yeah, he's a player that we'd love to keep around.

"He's not too old, he's still got a lot left in him.

"Coming back into fitness now, hopefully.

"He's a very hot and cold player, Mark Sykes, he plays on form.

"But I feel like in the right-wing-back position, maybe there's less pressure on him to deliver at the top of the field.

"There's less pressure to take on a man, he can just sort of get the ball laid back to him to put crosses in, and that's what he's best at.

"He's struggled before, trying to get into games, when he's been out on the right-wing, but I feel like (at) right-wing-back, he's always been a more consistent performer.

"Given the system that we're playing right now, I'd be inclined to keep him.

"If we were playing 4-2-3-1, like we were earlier in the season, I don't think he makes it into the team, I don't think he is as good as any of our other options in that three behind the striker.

"But at right-wing-back, I think he is our second-best option, and he can also play at left-wing-back, which is fantastic because Cam Pring and Haydon Roberts (are) probably not the two best left-wing-backs in the league, (they're) not really used to playing in that position.

"So it's good to have extra depth there too."

Bristol City's decision to reject Stoke's bid for Sykes was the right choice

As summarised by Tom, Sykes may be far from one of the best attacking talents in the Championship when he is deployed on the wing, which is demonstrated by the fact that he has failed to score in 15 second tier appearances this season.

Mark Sykes 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 10 Tackles won % 61.5 Duels won % 50.9 Pass accuracy % 76.9 Chances created 9 Assists 2 Goals 0

However, the Robins have made the right choice in opting to reject the Potters' advance for his services, because of his versatility, which makes him a real asset for a side who have been utilising a back-five system of late.