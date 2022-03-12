Mark Schwarzer gives honest assessment on contentious decision in Barnsley’s draw with Fulham

Barnsley earned a crucial point in their battle against relegation to League One when they played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Harry Wilson rescued a point for the Cottagers in the closing exchanges and could have snatched all three after missing a guilt-edged header from close range.

Carlton Morris gave the Tykes the lead from 12 yards in the 44th minute after Tim Robinson adjudged that he was fouled in the box by Tosin Adarabioyo.

On the replay it looked clear that Morris had slipped with a chunk of Adarabioyo’s shirt in his hand and former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer did not pull any punches in his role as a studio pundit for Sky Sports at half time.

Schwarzer said: “Not at all.

“I don’t quite know what he’s seen, because I don’t see any way possible that that’s a penalty. It doesn’t look like a penalty in anyone’s vision, so the referee has got quite a lot wrong there.

“I think he’s in a good position to make the more correct decision, he’s completely got it wrong. He’s human, he can make a mistake.”

It was a physical duel between Morris and Adarabioyo that was hard to tell who was the aggressor, but to make such a bold decision was a surprise when it was clear that there was contact from both players.

The Verdict

It was a poor decision and could end up stopping Fulham from breaking Reading’s Championship points record this season.

However, you can only control a certain amount and Wilson had over half the goal to aim at from roughly five yards out to ensure Fulham would’ve won the game in stoppage time.

With the exception of that huge chance, Barnsley can be very proud of the way that they defended and it was another performance that will have Reading in 21st, worryingly looking over their shoulders at teams playing much better than them. There is more life in Barnsley’s survival bid yet.