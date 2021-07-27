Mark Robinson reacts as AFC Wimbledon reach transfer agreement with Chelsea

Henry Lawrence joined AFC Wimbledon yesterday on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, manager Mark Robinson was thrilled with the addition in an interview on the club’s website.

Robinson will enter his first full season in management this term and is keen to avoid the relegation anxieties the club have had for the last few seasons.

He expressed his delight to get the Lawrence deal over the line: “We can’t wait to integrate him into the squad and to start working with him.

“Yet again, he is a football supporter and comes from a family of fanatical football supporters, which I like because he has felt the disappointment when his team has produced a poor performance.”

He continued: “Fundamentally, we need a squad of players who genuinely care about how the fans feel. It’s up to us to all work together to produce performances that will build a real attachment between the players and fans.”

Lawrence is a versatile full back by trade but also able to step into midfield, and he knows Mark Robinson very well from his youth days.

Robinson added: “I’ve known Henry since he was knee-high! I coached him at Under-12s, Under-15s, and Under-18s. He is a very exciting player, and a good full-back, both defensively and in attack.

“Henry will add quality to the squad. I know that big clubs were after him, but we are delighted to have him here, and I’m sure he will flourish.”

The Verdict

Glowing reports from the ever-enthusiastic Mark Robinson but where will Lawrence fit in at Plough Lane? The youngster will be mainly competing with Cheye Alexander for the right-back berth however his ability to transition from a back three, to a wing back on either flank should see him gain plenty of playing time and valuable experience throughout the season.

League One is a huge jump in pace and physicality from Premier League 2, but with the correct guidance and relationships with senior pros, like Darius Charles who recently signed from Wycombe Wanderers, he should be able to acclimatise and contribute to the Wombles’ bid to consolidate their third-tier status.

