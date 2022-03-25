Mark Robinson issues defiant message amid AFC Wimbledon struggles

AFC Wimbledon have fallen into the relegation places and now find themselves sitting in 21st place in the League One table – but Mark Robinson has told London News Online that he believes he is a capable manager and that ‘adversity’ has hampered their season.

The Dons have ample chance to escape the drop zone, with the side having a game in hand over Gillingham who are just above them in the table. If they win that game in hand, then it would push the Gills back into the drop zone.

Wimbledon though are not in the best league form, having not won a league game since way back in December. They’ve picked points up through draws but have recently lost to Cheltenham, Lincoln, Plymouth and Wigan whilst only scoring one goal in those four fixtures.

It’s not made for good viewing and regardless of whether the club manage to survive or not, the capabilities of Mark Robinson to lead the club forward as boss have been called into question.

However, with a game against Cambridge pencilled in for this weekend, the current Dons boss has told London News Online that he ‘doesn’t doubt’ his own abilities in terms of taking the club forward and leading them higher up the table.

If he can keep them up, then it would be seen as a success for Robinson – but there are those who feel the club shouldn’t be in this situation in the first place. The boss though has put this down to ‘adversity’ and claimed: “The form is not acceptable – you would be a fool not to realise that it isn’t.

“But when the squad was assembled at the start of the season, if someone had told me that we would have sold Ollie Palmer, we would have lost Aaron Pressley through injury, Will Nightingale and Ben Heneghan would be out for a number of games, and we would lose Alex Woodyard for eight games and Henry Lawrence for 10 games, I would have said: ‘Wow, that sounds tough.’

“With our resources, those losses obviously would have left a huge void in our squad. I don’t doubt my abilities. When I had a full squad, we were exciting and capable of winning games, but the adversity has derailed our campaign.”

Robinson then believes that he can still be the right man to handle Wimbledon’s affairs – and whether he does remain in charge could largely come down to whether he keeps the club in League One or sees them drop down into the fourth tier.

The Verdict

It doesn’t look good for Mark Robinson or Wimbledon at the moment, with the side really struggling in the league and unable to pick up wins.

There have been games when the Dons have been the better side in a fixture but they just haven’t been able to translate that into a win or a decent result. It’s ultimately seen them slide into the drop zone and whilst their fate is still in their own hands with that game in hand, it doesn’t look great for them right now.

Even if Robinson does keep the team up, you’d have to think that there may still be a clamour for change in the managerial role. The boss has not had a great season and Wimbledon could arguably be much higher up the division than they find themselves now.

They might not go down – which at this point would be great for everyone associated at the club – but his ability has still certainly been called into question this season.