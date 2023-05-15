Mark Robins is unsure whether Gustavo Hamer will be able to play in Coventry City's key second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

The fourth and fifth-placed sides played out a 1-1 draw in the final game of the campaign, which secured Coventry's play-off place, and the first leg saw them draw again.

Sunday's game was an even more tense 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena despite a host of chances for the away side.

Michael Carrick's team looked the more dangerous side throughout, with Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones forcing saves from Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson in the first half.

Akpom had a golden opportunity to open the scoring, seeing his attempt hit the woodwork, in a contest that saw the Sky Blues fail to have a shot on target.

The game was lacking attacking quality and a clinical edge. However, Boro did do well to keep Coventry's star striker Viktor Gyokeres quiet, with their game plan to nullify his threat working out well in a tight affair.

The result will suit Middlesbrough who will go through to the play-off final in midweek if they win at the home, where that advantage could be key for them.

They will meet for the second leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night to determine who progresses to the final at Wembley to face either Sunderland or Luton Town.

What's the latest Coventry City injury news? What has Mark Robins said about Gustavo Hamer?

The Coventry manager admitted he “doesn’t know” if Hamer will be okay for the trip up north to decide their play-off fate. The Dutchman took a “nasty whack” in the second half after a challenge by Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree, resulting in treatment on the pitch for several minutes before he played on for the remainder of the game.

Robins told Coventry Live: "I don’t know. He’s taken a real nasty whack on his knee and we’ve just got to wait and see."

He is hopeful that the 25-year-old will be available, he added: "Hopefully he will be okay but I honestly don’t know at this time."

Robins knows how crucial the game is to have everyone fit and available, including Hamer, he continued: "We’ve got to be ready. We will need everyone on Wednesday, there is no doubt about it."

Will Middlesbrough beat Coventry City in the play-offs?

The 0-0 draw definitely suited Carrick's side more, and Boro will certainly go into the second leg as favourites now.

It was crucial for Boro to avoid defeat and it gives them a good platform for Wednesday night's game. Their attacking quality and threats in the final third, alongside the support of the home crowd, could be enough to see them through.

It is important not to write off Robins' men, though. Gyokeres can be a threat at any moment, and if they fail to keep him quiet in the second leg, then he could be a difference-maker once again this season.