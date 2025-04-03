Stoke City need their key players firing on all cylinders right now as they aim to avoid relegation from the Championship this season, and Mark Robins' first-choice right-back Junior Tchamadeu looks to be coming into form at exactly the right time based off his performance last time out against Queens Park Rangers.

Stoke needed a vital three points last weekend against QPR to keep them on their way to preserving their second-tier status, and it was 21-year-old Tchamadeu who produced a man-of-the-match performance as they came away with a 3-1 win.

The Cameroonian international has been through numerous ups and downs in red and white since he signed for the Potters from Colchester United in the summer of 2023, but was entrusted to be the club's main right-back this season after Ki-Jana Hoever did not return following two impressive loan spells.

He often struggled to impact games in the first-half of this season, amid Stoke's turbulent campaign under three different managers, but he has come into his own in the last few months under Mark Robins, and put on his best display for the club so far against the Hoops when Stoke needed him most.

Junior Tchamadeu put in a man-of-the-match performance against QPR

Stoke's form heading into their crucial home clash against QPR had been patchy to say the least, with just one win in their previous six outings, but solace could be taken by the fact that Marti Cifuentes' side also possessed a similar record and sat just six points above them in the Championship standings.

Tchamadeu lined up in his usual right-back position, with star winger Million Manhoef ahead of him on the right-wing. Having the Dutchman back fit has been a huge boost for the Potters in their battle to avoid the drop, and that was no different against QPR as the duo linked up well in the opening stages of the encounter.

Stoke took just 21 minutes to open the scoring, and their first goal of the afternoon was created out of nothing by Tchamadeu and finished neatly by Bae Junho.

The powerful right-back took the ball in his stride deep into his own half, then surged forward and found Manhoef approaching the edge of the R's penalty area. He carried on his run and was played into space by the Dutchman, then crossed to Junho, who found the bottom corner for his third goal of the season.

That was Tchamadeu's second assist of the campaign, and he continued to be a huge threat down the right side of the pitch until his crowning moment in red and white finally came with just seconds of the first period left to play.

Stoke attacked down the left with Junho, and he was able to turn away from Jimmy Dunne to deliver a cross that saw Manhoef's shot beaten away by Hoops keeper Paul Nardi and rebound out to the edge of the box. It dropped kindly for Tchamadeu, but he still had it all to do on his weaker left foot and produced a fine first-time finish to net his first goal for the club after 54 games of waiting.

The 21-year-old's relief was clear to see in his celebrations. Not only had he notched his maiden strike for the Potters, but he had also doubled their lead in a game that they had to win to keep distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Stoke were in the ascendancy as the first-half ended, and their domination only continued into the second period as Manhoef finally got his goal to put the game to bed just before the hour-mark.

The visitors pulled one back through Yang Min-hyeok, but it was Robins' men who came away with all three points to edge slightly closer to safety than they had been just hours prior.

Tchamadeu has a key role to play in Stoke's survival efforts

Right-back was a particularly troublesome position for Stoke in the early stages of this season, under both Steven Schumacher and Narcis Pelach, with many supporters left wondering why the club had not signed someone new that could play there, and left Tchamadeu to battle it out with utility man Lynden Gooch and youngster Jaden Dixon for the starting spot.

Some poor performances at the start of the campaign saw him dropped by head-coach Pelach, who took over after Schumacher was controversially sacked in September, with centre-back Ben Wilmot instead deployed on the right of the back-four, as Stoke went unbeaten in the four games that he started in October and November.

Tchamadeu was soon reinstated to the starting lineup after Wilmot picked up an injury, and he has mostly stayed there since, with Robins only choosing to rest him on three occasions in his first 16 games in charge up to now. He has been a key player in their recent upturn in performances, and was able to fire them to victory against QPR in his finest outing for the Potters since he joined over 18 months ago.

Junior Tchamadeu's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances (starts) 35 (29) Goals 1 Assists 2 Progressive passes per 90 2.94 Progressive carries per 90 1.63 Ball recoveries per 90 3.49 Tackles per 90 1.25

Boss Robins highlighted his showing as a "standout performance," but insisted that he has to "keep working" as they aim to steer clear of the drop before a tough last three games of the campaign against Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County.

It is clear that he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for Stoke, and for good reason too. His strong, attack-minded style could help the Potters win a few more games before now and the end of the season, and all they will likely need is a few more points to seal safety in what has been a tough season for players and supporters alike.