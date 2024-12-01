Mark Robins would be open to taking the Hull City job, despite the fact it's been less than a month since he was sacked by Coventry City.

However, according to the same update from The Sun, Robins would prefer not to have an interview at the MKM Stadium, and would want to be offered the job instead.

Robins, 54. left the Coventry Building Society Arena last month after the Sky Blues made a poor start to the season.

Many people saw his dismissal as unjust, considering how much he had achieved in the Midlands. But no U-turn was made by owner Doug King, who has gone on to appoint Frank Lampard as his successor.

After spending more than seven years at the CBS Arena, many people will expect him to take a fairly long break before potentially re-entering the world of management.

But plenty of Championship clubs are likely to be on the prowl for managers from now until the end of the season - and the Tigers are currently in the process of searching for their new man.

Mark Robins' stance on Hull City job revealed

Hull have been looking for a new manager since Tim Walter's departure during the latter stages of November.

During the international break, it looked as though Walter had Hull owner Acun Ilicali's backing, but that support soon evaporated.

The ex-Hamburg boss struggled considerably during his time in East Yorkshire, and after their away loss against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon under caretaker boss Andy Dawson, they sit in the relegation zone.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 Queens Park Rangers 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13 (Table correct as of December 1st, 2024)

This isn't an ideal scenario for the Tigers, who would have wanted to be competing in the top half of the Championship, despite losing Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene in the summer.

Robins is one man who could come in and make a real difference, but he isn't keen to go through an interviewing process, and would rather just be offered the job.

According to The Sun, Hull are currently taking CVs and applications, so this may go against the way they want to appoint Walter's successor.

However, the Tigers are planning to talk to Robins, and it remains to be seen whether those talks take place.

Mark Robins should consider Hull City job carefully

Robins needs to consider whether he really wants to make this move.

He could potentially benefit from more of a rest after spending so long at the CBS Arena.

The ex-Sky Blues boss could spend more time with his family and take in some games without being in the dugout, something that may help him.

However, it could be argued that Robins may find himself out of work for a long time if he doesn't get himself back into the game in the short term.

It's a difficult decision - because Hull would be a decent destination for him - though it could be argued that some January investment is needed after such a rocky start to the campaign.