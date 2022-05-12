Mark Robins speaks out on Viktor Gyokeres’ situation at Coventry City ahead of next season

Due to the World Cup happening at the end of the year, Premier League and Championship clubs are having to adapt their schedules in order to be able to fit everything in.

As a result, there will be an enforced winter break for teams and the domestic season will also start earlier than usual at the end of July.

Coventry City usually return to the training ground on 1st July giving them five weeks of preparation until the start of the season.

But because of the earlier start, it is likely that the Sky Blues will come back to training earlier than usual.

However, this will not be the case for top scorer Viktor Gyokeres as the striker, who has scored 18 goals this season, is likely to be called up for international duty with Sweden during the close season.

Therefore this has made Coventry manager Mark Robins cautious about ensuring the key player gets an appropriate amount of rest as he told Coventry Live: “I have to speak to Viktor because there’s potential that he could be in the international squad.

“There are international get-togethers this summer, so his rest will be intermittent and he’ll get some at the start and then he’ll be working and then he’ll have a few days off. So I am looking at extending his break otherwise he won’t get enough break.”

The Verdict:

The World Cup this season will no doubt cause many teams in the top two leagues some difficulties this year as it has changed their whole schedules.

Coventry are lucky that most of their squad won’t be affected by the international meetings this summer but they will also no doubt be annoyed that it is their top scorer who is going to have the busy summer.

However, it’s good to see Robins is taking note of what his player has on this summer and making sure he gets the appropriate amount of rest. Not only will this be crucial for his fitness, but it will also make sure he has the ability to come into next season with a good mentality feeling rested.

For Coventry there is also the worry that they could lose their top scorer to a higher team in the Premier League but for now Robins will be planning on the basis that he has his top scorer available next season and therefore it’s important to factor in his time off.