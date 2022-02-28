Mark Robins speaks out on area of Coventry City strength

Coventry are determined to try and push on towards the play-off spots before the campaign comes to an end and one area that the side is strong in is at the back.

There are several players who have all filled in for the Sky Blues in their backline this year so far and Mark Robins is blessed to have so much strength in that area for his team this year. The club’s boss has now told Coventry Live that he wants his defenders to be ‘the best they can be’ and rotation might encourage more competition.

They have four defenders right now all vying for three spots in the team – and that means one centre-back will always be missing out on the opportunity to get game-time.

It means there is constantly a battle between those in that position to try and not be the player that is left out of the equation – and that also means that the backline are often trying to get the best out of each other by working to their best.

That is exactly what Mark Robins wants, with the manager now telling Coventry Live that he wants those centre-backs to ‘fight’ for their place. It could ultimately mean that they are able to get the best out of each other and with the Sky Blues desperate to try and climb into the top six, that could be exactly what they need.

Last time out, it was Michael Rose, Jake Clarke-Salter and Dom Hyam who solidified the backline – and with the side holding Preston to a draw, they could all hold their places down for now.

Speaking about the situation, Mark Robins said: “Rosey [Michael Rose] has been disappointed to be out of the team. They all get on really, really well. They are all really close but they have got to fight.

“You want them to fight each other and be the best they can because when they come in they have to do the job.”

The Verdict

Coventry do have some experienced and talented centre-backs in their ranks right now and they do say that any good team should build from the back – and the Sky Blues have certainly done that.

They’ve been fairly solid in defence this season, as well as having talent scattered throughout the rest of the team too. Having more players than positions will always bring healthy competition and that is exactly what any team wants.

Coventry will still have play-off hopes but the question is whether they can keep up the level of results until the end of the season and potentially sneak into that top six. It won’t be easy but they’ll certainly try.

The Sky Blues though are well capable based on the players at their disposal and the way they have fared this year. If they can just keep it going for a little longer, then it could pay off for them.