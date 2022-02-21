Mark Robins shares update on key Coventry City figure ahead of Bristol City clash

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that Matt Godden could potentially return to make a return to action before the four-week timescale that was initially recommended by a specialist earlier this month.

Godden has not featured for the Sky Blues since undergoing appendix surgery in January.

In the absence of the forward, Coventry have experienced a mixed run of results in the Championship.

Whilst the Sky Blues have recently suffered defeats to Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, victories over Stoke City, Reading and Barnsley have allowed them to remain in contention for a play-off place.

Currently 10th in the second-tier standings, Coventry will be aiming to close the gap between them and the top-six by securing a positive result in their showdown with Bristol City tomorrow.

The Sky Blues will need to be at their very best in this fixture as the Robins have won their last four league games at Ashton Gate.

Ahead of this game, Robins has shared an update on Godden.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph about Godden, the Sky Blues boss said: “Contrary to what I said on Friday, Matty will hopefully be fit earlier than the four weeks, maybe.

“The specialist has said he wants him to rest for eight weeks but come back into non-contact training, and who am I to say differently to that because he’s an expert in his field.

“But the thing is you are looking for a little bit of middle ground and ask what is the risk?

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

“And is there any way we can get him back earlier?

“So we have mitigated that by saying he has to get fit over the next couple of weeks and we maybe get him back a week or two earlier.

“But only he will know when he’s right because he’ll be twisting and turning and shooting, so he’ll know by doing the tough work that’s coming.”

The Verdict

This is a difficult situation for Coventry as they will understandably be keen to call upon the services of Godden as soon as possible due to the forward’s record in the Championship.

In the 17 games that he has played at this level during the current campaign, Godden has scored 10 goals for the Sky Blues whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

However, despite the fact that the 30-year-old is clearly a key player for the club, Coventry cannot afford to risk the possibility of him suffering a separate injury setback at this stage of the season.

Therefore, unless Godden is able to make strides in terms of his fitness in the next couple of weeks, the Sky Blues ought to stick by the specialist’s initial assessment.