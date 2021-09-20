Mark Robins shares fresh update on Coventry City man ahead of upcoming Peterborough clash

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has revealed that whilst Bright Enobakhare is not injured, the forward will need to earn a place in the club’s match-day squad by performing well in training.

The 23-year-old has only made one appearance for the Sky Blues this season since joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Yet to feature in the Championship for Coventry, Enobakhare has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the form illustrated by Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has already managed to find the back of the net on five occasions for the Sky Blues this season whilst he has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Gyokeres’ latest strike came in Coventry’s clash with Millwall last Saturday as he helped his side clinch a point on their travels.

Set to face Peterborough United at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday, it will be intriguing to see whether Robins’ side will be able to get back to winning ways in-front of their own supporters.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph ahead of this fixture about Enobakhare, Robins said: “He’s not injured, he’s just training.

“But he has to get his levels up.

“You can see he’s moving a little bit better but, again, he has to get closer to the group.”

Robins added: “But it’s difficult with Bright because he is someone who responds to a crowd.

“If there was a crowd at training maybe we’d get a little bit more.

“You have to earn the right in the first instance to get in the team and that’s something that everyone has to do.

“It’s not a divine, god given right to be involved.

“You have to earn it and once you’re in you have to keep earning because you have to have that competition and real desire to go and make your mark and impact.

“There are a lot of players doing that, and I am not saying Bright isn’t, but we have to see a little bit more.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Robins’ stance as Enobakhare will unquestionably need to illustrate why he deserves to be involved for the club’s senior side in training if he is to make a positive impact at this level.

When you consider that the forward has only managed to score once in 43 Championship appearances during his career, he may find it difficult to compete in this division when he is given the chance to showcase his talent.

If Enobakhare is able to deliver the goods for Coventry in the not too distant future, he could potentially provide some added competition for the likes of Gyokeres and Matt Godden who have both featured regularly for the club this season.

By securing all three points in their clash with Peterborough later this week, the Sky Blues may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship in the coming months.