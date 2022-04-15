Mark Robins shares encouraging update on Coventry City trio ahead of Birmingham clash

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has revealed that Kyle McFadzean, Jodi Jones and Liam Kelly have all made progress from their respective injury issues this week by returning to training.

McFadzean suffered a calf strain during the Sky Blues’ 4-1 victory over Sheffield United last month and has missed the club’s last five league games as a result of this issue.

Jones meanwhile has been sidelined with a knee injury and has only made seven appearances for the club in the Championship.

As for Kelly, he was not featured for Coventry since their 1-0 defeat to Millwall in December.

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury in this particular fixture.

Coventry will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Fulham when they face Birmingham City this afternoon.

Goals from Michael Rose, Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare sealed all three points for the Sky Blues at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Coventry could potentially move above Millwall in the league standings if they beat the Blues and Gary Rowett’s side slip up in their meeting with Preston North End.

Ahead of the club’s trip to St Andrew’s, Robins has shared an update on McFadzean, Jones and Kelly.

Speaking to Coventry’s official website about this trio, Robins said: “I’ve got three training coming back, Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly and Jodi Jones trained this week, so they’re closer.”

Quiz: Are these 12 Coventry City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Coventry played Barnsley on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Coventry as McFadzean, Kelly and Jones could be in line to make a return to action before the season reaches a crescendo next month.

Before suffering his injury setback, Kelly featured on 13 occasions for the Sky Blues in the Championship.

As for McFadzean and Jones, they will both be looking to earn new deals at the Coventry Building Society Arena as their current contracts are set to expire this summer.

Whereas Coventry do have an option to extend Jones’ stay for another 12 months, his ongoing battles with injury will be a concern for Robins.

When you consider that McFadzean has made 32 appearances for the Sky Blues in the second-tier this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is brought back into the club’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to feature.