Mark Robins sets a challenge at Coventry City after Blackburn Rovers draw

Mark Robins has set his Coventry City players the challenge of showing more quality during this Championship run-in, in conversation with Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues, who are currently six points and five places below Blackburn Rovers in sixth, managed a stoppage-time equaliser against the Lancashire club yesterday afternoon, courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres.

A Harry Pickering own goal gave the hosts the lead after eight minutes before goals from Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton edged the visitors ahead.

Speaking to Coventry Live during this enthralling battle for the play-offs in the Championship at the moment and Coventry’s continued involvement, Robins said: “The games are ticking away and we have to win some really hard football matches. You look at the two upcoming games which are brilliant ones to be involved in. Fulham are going for automatic promotion, Forest might be able to get that and won 4-1 away at Blackpool today.

“That’s a brilliant result for them. So we have got to go there and put in a performance that means we can put them under pressure and feel a bit of their pressure themselves.

“There’s no doubt that we have got the belief and the courage. Have we got the quality?”

The verdict

Coventry have enjoyed an excellent second season back in the Championship, and should they miss out on the play-offs, they will still have their heads held very high.

The Sky Blues started the campaign very strongly, competing for the top two spots in the opening couple of months.

Expectations will naturally go up next season, and given their continued progress, it will be no surprise to see the Sky Blues back stronger during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, whilst it remains mathematically possible, Coventry will be battling to make this season a special one, as there are set to be plenty more twists and turns.