Mark Robins has issued a message to Coventry City supporters following his departure from the club.

The 54-year-old was a massively popular figure at the Sky Blues, and was in charge of the first team squad for the last seven years.

He guided the club from League Two back to the Championship, even reaching the play-off final in 2023.

Robins also oversaw the team’s impressive run to the FA Cup semi-final last year, where they only missed out on a place in the final on penalties after a remarkable 3-3 clash with Manchester United.

However, a disappointing start to this season, as well as disagreements with owner Doug King, led to his dismissal after a 2-1 loss to Derby County earlier this month.

Mark Robins issues message to Coventry supporters

Robins has revealed that it has been an emotional last couple of weeks for him, having returned to Coventry midweek to receive an honorary doctorate from Coventry University.

He has urged the supporters to continue in such fine voice under whoever the new manager will be, claiming the club will be nothing without their backing.

“To be back in Coventry just a short time after I lost my job was something I hadn’t contemplated, it’s been an emotional few weeks,” said Robins, via the BBC.

“It’s something that, over time, you start to come to terms with and I’ve started that process and just move on and look forward to what comes next.

“Whenever you lose your job, it’s tough, the fact I’ve been here for so long it was really tough to take but it is what it is, in football management you know at some point things come to an end.

“Whilst it was sooner than I wanted, it is what it is, there’s time to talk about that later on.

“The journey that everybody has been on has been an immense one.

“I’ve loved every minute and if I could do it all over again I would.

“We’ve had some brilliant moments and the supporters have been special and played a special part in that and I can’t thank them enough.

“Without them they can’t achieve anything, they were absolutely magnificent from minute one.”

Mark Robins' Coventry City record - second stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 387 154 106 127 39.79

Robins also provided an update on what's next for him in his managerial career.

He has reiterated his desire to return to work quickly, indicating he is open to any potential coaching role.

“I’m really open-minded [about a quick return to management] but it’s definitely lit a fire under me, I’ll be back,” he added.

Robins oversaw 387 games as manager during his second stint in charge at Coventry.

Mark Robins will be an asset for any number of Championship clubs

Any under-pressure managers in the Championship will now be facing even more scrutiny in the coming weeks now that Robins is back on the market.

These comments indicate he is hungry for a return to management, and he would be a great asset to have at any club.

His work at Coventry was fantastic, and the fact they got within a penalty shootout of the Premier League shows how remarkable their rise was under him.

There is no doubt that Sky Blues supporters will always have fond memories of his second tenure there.