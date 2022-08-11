Mark Robins reveals when Coventry City aim to be back at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that the aim is for the club to be back playing in their own stadium for their next home match against Wigan Athletic.

The Sky Blues’ Championship clash with Rotherham United on Sunday was postponed due to the condition of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Furthermore, the club were forced to play their EFL Cup tie against Bristol City, in which they were defeated 4-1, at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Robins reflected on the situation, and revealed the aim for the club is to be back at home the next time they are scheduled to be so.

“It throws us out of kilter so it has been really stressful from that point of view in terms of the right thing to do,” the Sky Blues boss explained, via CoventryLive.

“We have had them in today but we can’t have them over cooked, so there’s all those things to take into consideration. The weather plays a big part as well, but it’s been a little bit stressful for us and it’s always the supporters who get the wrong end of the stick.

“It is what it is and we have to get away from looking at things and have to rectify things as soon as possible.

“We travel to Millwall on Saturday and then hopefully we can be back in the Arena for Tuesday against Wigan. That’s the aim, I suppose.”

Coventry City drew their only game of the Championship campaign so far away at Sunderland, with the match ending 1-1.

The Sky Blues travel to South London to face Millwall at The Den this weekend.

The Verdict

After all they have been through in the last few years, this last few days can’t have been easy for Coventry City fans.

They have been forced to travel to Birmingham, to Northampton, and now to Burton – it just isn’t right.

I’ll save the pointing of fingers, but this is simply an issue that can not happen again in the future, with the stadium needing to be fit for purpose if the club are to play there.

Let’s hope the Sky Blues are back in front of their own fans soon and that there are no more ‘home’ matches for the club elsewhere in the Midlands this season.