Mark Robins reveals summer transfer window plans for Coventry City

Coventry City have wrapped up what has been a superb season for the club and now Mark Robins can look towards the summer transfer window – and the boss has admitted to Coventry Live that there are ‘one, two, three’ signings that are ready to happen and hopes he can do some early business.

The Sky Blues have been right up near the top of the Championship table this season and despite falling out of the play-off contention over the last few weeks, they have still secured a top half finish.

They haven’t looked out of place in the second tier since their promotion and continue to be on an upwards trajectory. Next season they will want to continue that progress by potentially bagging a top six spot – and Mark Robins certainly has his eyes on some transfer business being done already.

In order to keep his side competing, the Sky Blues will likely see a few incomings and outgoings during the transfer window – and it looks as though he wants to try and get his business done early.

The manager has told Coventry Live that he ‘knows what he wants to do’ in terms of bringing players in and ideally would have them come to the club early on if possible.

It was some of their business last year that helped them to climb the heights of the Championship this campaign, with Viktor Gyokeres brought in. He scored 17 times in the second tier this season and helped them to twelfth – and he’ll be hoping for likewise this summer.

Speaking about his potential business and whether he wants to sign players at the beginning of the summer window, he said: “I think so. I think we will.

“I think there will be one, two, three, something like that, who are sort of ready to drop. But obviously then you’re at the mercy of other people so we have got to wait and see.

“We can’t really put time scales on it but we know what we want to do.”

The Verdict

If you are a Coventry fan, you would trust Mark Robins to get things right in everything that he does right now. Having helped lead them out of the third tier, they have improved gradually every season since in the second tier and looked like they could even creep into the play-offs.

That they haven’t been able to do so will be disappointing for the club’s supporters but only because of how close they were at one point. The fans will still be happy with what they have achieved this campaign and a top half finish is excellent for the side.

They’ve worked the transfer window well and if they were to sell half of the players they have brought in over the last few seasons, they would almost certainly turn a profit. Right now though, Robins will want to keep hold of as many of their best players as possible whilst bringing in more shrewd signings early on.

That should allow them to go into pre-season with a strong squad and allow them to fully prepare to really go for it in the Championship again next season.