Mark Robins has provided an injury update on Ben Sheaf following Coventry City’s loss away at Norwich.

Midfielder Sheaf missed the 2-1 defeat to the Canaries in what was an important match as part of Coventry's promotion aspirations.

The midfielder has been a key figure for the Sky Blues, and was even the subject of January transfer speculation from a level above.

Premier League side Luton Town were linked with a move for the 25-year-old, but a deal failed to materialise, meaning ex-Arsenal man Sheaf remained where he was.

Sheaf has featured 22 times so far this season, but an injury against Bristol City on Tuesday night is set to keep him on the sidelines for a signifcant period.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.

The Coventry boss expressed his disappointment about the development, but that they just have to live with his absence for the time being.

“Ben will be out for six to eight weeks,” Robins revealed, via the club’s official website.

“It’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

Coventry slipped out of the play-off places with their defeat in Norfolk this weekend.

The Sky Blues were reduced to 10-men with the score 1-1 following Liam Kitching’s 71st minute sending off.

Callum O’Hare had put Robins’ side ahead at Carrow Road at the start of the second half, but a 60th-minute equaliser from Josh Sargent brought the hosts back into the game.

Borja Sainz sealed all three points for the Canaries, with the two teams now level on points with just 16 games remaining in the campaign.

The defeat ended a nine-game unbeaten run for Coventry, which had put them inside the play-off places.

They are aiming for promotion to the Premier League, having narrowly missed out on a top flight place last year.

A penalty shootout loss to Luton Town in Wembley Stadium consigned the team to another year in the Championship.

Coventry City's 2023-24 signings

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan Victor Torp Sarpsborg Permanent Ephron Mason-Clark Peterborough Permanent

The defeat led to a busy summer window, which saw Robins overhaul the side following the departures of key player Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

The club added to their ranks in January as well, bringing Victor Torp into the fold from Norwegian side Sarpsborg after a £2.1 million agreement and Peterborough winger Ephron Mason-Clark was snapped up too, although he has been loaned back to Posh for the remainder of the campaign.

Supporters will be hoping their side can secure another top six finish this year, with their sights firmly set on making a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Next up for Coventry is an FA Cup fourth round replay against Sheffield Wednesday on 6 February, which will be the fourth time they have played the Owls in all competitions since Boxing Day.

Sheaf injury is a big blow for Coventry

Sheaf is one of the most important members of the team, so losing him for this long is a significant blow for their play-off hopes.

And considering City lost their first full game without him in the starting 11 highlights just how significant his absence could be.

However, Coventry performed well and deservedly took the lead against Norwich - Kitching’s red card though proved decisive.

The response in the coming weeks will now be key, as the battle for a top six position will not allow for major slips in form.