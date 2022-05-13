Mark Robins reveals reasoning behind Coventry City’s decision to part ways with Jodi Jones

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that the club opted to part ways with Jodi Jones earlier this week in order to give the winger the opportunity to play regular senior football for a new side.

Jones is set to officially leave the Sky Blues when his contract expires next month.

The 24-year-old’s development in recent years has been severely hindered by three serious knee injuries.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Jones finally made his return to action for Coventry in their clash with Nottingham Forest last August.

Whereas Jones would have been hoping to go on to feature regularly for Coventry in the second-tier, he was limited to just eight appearances at this level as Robins decided to utilise wing-backs as part of his formation.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge man made his final Sky Blues appearance during the club’s draw with Stoke City last weekend.

Making reference to Jones, Robins has identified the reasoning behind his decision to let the winger move on to pastures new.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, Robins said: “People who have left the club have needed to leave the club for themselves, for their own careers.

“Jodi Jones for instance.

“It was a very difficult one to release Jodi because he’s been through the mill as everybody knows and if they don’t know he’s had three cruciate knee ligament injuries that have been repaired now and he’s ready to go.

“There’s been a bit of cartilage damage which has been tidied up and now he’s starting to move like he did before but he needs to play, he needs to play regularly, he’s missed too much football at 24 years of age.

“He’s missed out on too much and enough football so he needs to go and play, that was a difficult one.”

The Verdict

This is an understandable stance from Robins regarding Jones as there was no guarantee that the winger would have been able to feature regularly in the Championship for Coventry next season.

Therefore, by releasing him, the Sky Blues will give Jones the opportunity to find a club who are willing to offer him assurances regarding game-time.

Given that the winger still has plenty of time to rebuild his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to excel in a lower division for another team.

Having made 48 appearances in the third-tier during his career, it could be argued that Jones ought to be looking to seal a move to a team who currently play at this level.