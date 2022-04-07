Mark Robins reveals reason why Coventry City man was omitted from the squad to face Nottingham Forest

Matt Godden missed Coventry City’s trip to Nottingham Forest with a calf injury, Mark Robins has confirmed.

The Sky Blues were beaten 2-0 at the City Ground on Wednesday night and speaking after the match, Robins confirmed that his side’s second top goalscorer had missed out through a niggling injury.

“He’s injured,” Robins explained when asked about Godden’s absence, via CoventryLive.

“He got a knock at the weekend and he’s just not been able to shake it off, so it’s just another thing to conspire against you when you’re trying to get a squad ready and as strong as it possibly can be, but we’re just not that at the moment.

“But, it is what it is, and we just have to get on with it and another game coming on Sunday now that will certainly be a test.”

Godden’s injury comes as the latest blow to Robins’ side, who already have Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter missing through injury at present.

Last night’s defeat was yet another blow to the Sky Blues play-off hopes too, with Coventry now sitting 12th in the Championship and eight points outside the top six.

Anything but a win on Sunday against Fulham would surely end any remaining play-off hopes, but they look set to be without Godden for that fixture too, with Robins not sounding positive on the striker’s chances of featuring in the match.

“He has got a problem with his calf, so whether he’s going to be fit for the weekend or not I don’t know yet.” Robins continued.

“Hopefully it will be shaken off and he’ll be OK. We have just got to make sure it’s not a tear.

“If it’s not a tear and it’s what we think it is then maybe he will be OK.

“But it’s down to him and how he feels really.”

Coventry face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off set for 3pm.

The Verdict

Losing Godden is yet another blow for Coventry City as they face their Sky Bet Championship run in.

Losing McFadzean and Clarke-Salter at the back was bad enough, but now injuries are affecting their forward line, too.

Given last night’s result and the injuries they face, it is a very, very, steep uphill climb for Coventry City to make the play-offs this season, which is a shame given how high up they were for the first half of the season.

No doubt Robins will be looking for the Sky Blues to finish the season strongly, though, giving themselves the best possible chance of sneaking into the top six should the teams above them falter.