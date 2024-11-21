Mark Robins has said he's taking a rest following his departure from Coventry City earlier this month.

This is according to David Prutton, who revealed on the Essential EFL Podcast that he has been in contact with Robins since Doug King's decision to end Robins' time in charge of the Sky Blues.

This decision after their clash against Derby County sent shockwaves around the EFL, with many football fans being puzzled by this decision despite the fact Coventry had endured a fairly poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Currently, they are down at the bottom end of the table, which is extremely disappointing for them considering the calibre of players they have in their squad.

Championship table (16th-18th) (As of November 21st, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

Not only do they have three first-team goalkeepers to choose from, but they also have the threatening Milan Van Ewijk, the excellent Ben Sheaf in midfield and plenty of players who can make a real difference in the final third.

Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are their key attacking threats, but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clark can also make a difference, and it will be interesting to see how the quartet get on under a new manager.

In their only game since Robins was dismissed, they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw away at leaders Sunderland, but it's clear that many fans feel the 54-year-old should have remained in charge.

King, however, recently revealed the change in the club's coaching structure ended up leading to Robins' downfall and why he was sacked in the end, and it was an explanation that has helped to decrease the fury directed at him.

David Prutton reveals Mark Robins' stance after Coventry City exit

It remains to be seen who will replace the Sky Blues' former boss in the dugout, but Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with the top job at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

As for Robins, he's currently taking a break from the game after spending more than seven-and-a-half years in charge, with Prutton revealing on the Essential EFL Podcast: "I texted him, and he's having a well deserved rest, he says."

Prutton also went on to claim that the 54-year-old could have been a good person to have in the club's current situation.

"He'll be snapped up before you know it," Prutton continued.

"He's a very, very good man. Ironically, given where Coventry find themselves, he's probably the manager that Coventry need right now."

Mark Robins should enjoy his rest after Coventry City departure

Robins needs to take some time out of the game before coming back.

Steve Bruce did that and it seemed to do him the world of good during the early stages of his time at Blackpool, even if recent results haven't been as good.

He's likely to have a number of offers in the short term, but he needs to fully recover from his time at the CBS Arena before entering the world of management again.

Now, he can take time to revisit some of his best moments with the Sky Blues, with Gus Hamer's equaliser in the 2023 Championship play-off final likely to be near the top of the list.

It's just a shame for the 54-year-old that he couldn't take them to the top level.