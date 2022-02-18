Mark Robins reveals further setback for Coventry City player

Matty Godden’s expected return to training at Coventry City has been delayed by four weeks, with Mark Robins revealing this latest update to Coventry Live.

The report states that the club and Godden himself were expecting the all-clear from the surgeon, however, it has been suggested that he embarks on four weeks worth of non-contact work.

Godden’s absence has been as a result of needing his appendix removed, with his recovery set to take a while longer than the club anticipated.

Scoring 10 league goals already this season, only Aleksandar Mitrovic possesses a better goal per 90 record than the experienced forward from strikers who have scored at least eight.

Speaking to Coventry Live about Godden’s situation, Robins said: “Matty Godden has been allowed to train but non-contact.

“Apparently he can train non-contact for four weeks, so that’s the life of us at the moment.

“To say it’s disappointing is an understatement but the player’s heath comes first, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s a surprise, in fairness, because when it first happen you’re thinking four to six weeks but who knows?

“He has to take on board that advice from specialists and undoubtedly, as soon as he feels right he’ll be pushing, so that may come forward. But only when it’s safe to do so and the risk is significantly decreased.

“But Matty will certainly be looking and going, ‘when I feel right, I am going to be asking to play,’ but he has been given that advice by the surgeon.”

The verdict

Godden has proven to be an excellent scorer of goals in the lower divisions, and whilst impressing in stages last season, he has surpassed those levels during this campaign, when available.

The 30-year-old is a natural finisher who has provided a reliable service of goals this season, scoring a Championship goal every 112 minutes.

Given his influence in the side, this latest setback has plagued Coventry’s push for a play-off spot, with the Sky Blues putting in some good performances without claiming all three points.

Viktor Gyokeres now has two goals and two assists in his last seven league games and appears to be heading in the right direction in regard to rediscovering his early-season form.