Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed a big injury blow for the Sky Blues ahead of their Championship run-in.

Indeed, midfielder Kasey Palmer is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Palmer has missed the club's last 3 league matches after suffering a tear during their 2-1 win over Sunderland at the CBS Arena last month.

Having undergone intensive treatment, it was hoped he would return before the end of the season, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has now ruled that out.

"Kasey won’t be available. He will be next season now, which is a blow." Robins explained to the media ahead of their trip to Blackpool this weekend, via CoventryLive.

“He’s having loads of work done. He’s not needed any surgical intervention, he’s having some injections to the scaring to help the healing process but the tendon was damaged significantly enough to warrant that it needs time to heal.

“So when you are looking at a ten week period, or a six/seven week period – I mean from the Stoke game we have six weeks left, so really we have limited time to get him available. So it’s just the unfortunate timing of the injury really."

Palmer joined the Sky Blues last summer on a free transfer and has proved a big hit at the CBS Arena.

He has made 29 Championship appearances for the club, for example, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

“It’s just a shame because he’s been very, very good for us this season." the Sky Blues boss added to his previous comments.

"And to have him and Callum O’Hare out, and Jamie Allen missing as well it’s been tough.

"Liam Kelly has been unavailable and we have had key people out of the side when you’re trying to close the gap on a really talented group of teams.”

The Verdict

Another day, another injury blow for Coventry City amid their chase for a play-off place.

It really is a big set-back for the club, who, as Mark Robins outlined above, are also missing the likes of Callum O'Hare and Jamie Allen at present.

If everyone was fit, the Sky Blues would surely have a great chance at cracking the top six.

Mark Robins' side currently sit 9th in the division ahead of their trip to Blackpool this weekend.

The Sky Blues are currently six points adrift of the play-off places and Millwall in sixth with nine matches left to play.