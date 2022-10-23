Mark Robins provides worrying Coventry City injury update

Coventry City have had a tough start to the new season although things seem to be on the up now having won their last three games.

A 2-0 victory against Stoke yesterday has taken the Sky Blues up to 22nd place and they are now just one point from safety but with a number of games in hand.

However, whilst Coventry were happy with the win, Mark Robins has delivered some team news that may worry the Sky Blues too.

Liam Kelly has been missing throughout the season so far and only made 16 appearances last season but has now suffered a new unrelated injury.

Meanwhile Matt Godden missed out on yesterday’s game after scoring three goals in 12 appearances so far this year.

Providing an update, Mark Robins told the club’s Official Media: “Despite the great result at Stoke, there is bad news regarding Godden and Kelly.

“Matty has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a considerable amount of time. It is an ankle problem, sustained on Wednesday night, where the ball hit his foot at force.

“The angle at which he put his foot down, and the weight, has meant that he has damaged his ankle ligaments, so he’s out for a little while. We do not know how long yet, but we’re talking months.

“As for Liam, who was nearing his return from an unrelated injury, he felt a problem with his knee earlier in the week and had a scan yesterday, and he too is going to be missing for a little while.

“Hopefully, we can get both Liam and Matty recovered and back playing for us as quick as possible.”

The Verdict:

This is disappointing news for Coventry City who have found form in recent weeks as they won’t be able to afford having too many players missing from the squad if they are to push up the league this season.

Although Kelly may be able to add to the side, they have been without him so far this season so that shouldn’t put their plans too much up in the air.

However, these absences will encourage the Sky Blues to show their strength and continue to get results that will hopefully see his side continue to get themselves away from the bottom three.